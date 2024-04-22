Terry Shaw Announced as New Regional Vice President, Prairies

WINNIPEG, APRIL 22, 2024 – After an extensive search, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Terry Shaw as CME Regional Vice President for the Prairies (Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba).

“I am excited about Terry’s addition to the team” says CME President and CEO Dennis Darby. “After an extensive search, Terry is the ideal candidate to enhance and grow our services and network on the Prairies. In this newly created role, Terry will bring a prairies-wide perspective to CME’s programs, advocacy and member supports, helping raise the profile of manufacturing across all three provinces and nationally as well.”

Manufacturing is the economic driver for the Prairies. Employing more than 230,000 workers, the industry is responsible for $160.5 billion in sales.

Shaw brings well over a decade of industry association leadership experience with a wide range of experience in advocacy, and developing and delivering member services, including a long stint as head of the Manitoba Trucking Association. Terry’s prior experience in logistics and executive leadership position him well to deliver on the needs of Canadian manufacturers and exporters.

“It feels like this opportunity has been decades in the making for me,” says Shaw. “I’m thrilled to be joining the CME team and to be back advocating for industry, especially one as large and diverse as this. Manufacturing drives progress on the Prairies and the chance to make a difference and serve our members is really a career-defining moment for me. I can’t wait to get started.”