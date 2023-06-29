Statement as Strike Deadline Approaches for Ports of BC

Ottawa, June 29, 2023 –

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters is increasingly concerned about the disruption to business and trade across the country as the July 1st deadline approaches for a strike at the Port of Vancouver and other ports in British Columbia.

The impact on manufacturers does not begin the moment a strike starts. It happens days and weeks in advance as they slow production in anticipation. The ramifications of such a large-scale job action means that $500 million of trade will be disrupted every day, or 16 per cent of the country’s total traded goods.

CME is calling on the federal government to intervene now to reassure manufacturers and all businesses that they will not bear the brunt, yet again, of a labour dispute that is beyond their control. A strike of this magnitude would not only disrupt the Canadian economy but damage our global trading reputation, hurt already fragile supply chains and cost jobs.

“We can’t afford a strike and a disruption to Canada’s transportation network at this time” said Dennis Darby, CEO and President of CME. “We need all parties to immediately resolve their issues, so our economy is not disrupted and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trade partner remains intact.”