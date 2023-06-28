Statement on the Ports of BC Strike Notice

Ottawa, June 28, 2023 –

A 72-hour strike notice has been given by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU), to the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA). This means that as of 8:00am PT on July 1, 2023, a strike will begin at all British Columbia ports, impacting manufacturing operations across the country.

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters strongly urges the parties to come to an immediate resolution to avoid a strike. If they do not, the federal government must intervene and prevent a work stoppage. Disruptions like these threaten our members’ businesses, do damage to Canada’s global reputation as a trusted trade partner, hurt fragile supply chains, and cost jobs. Manufacturers, and the Canadian economy, cannot afford a strike at our largest and busiest ports.