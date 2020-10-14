The Government of Ontario, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and BlackBerry Partner on Ontario’s Economic Recovery

The Government of Ontario, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME), and BlackBerry today announced a partnership to accelerate Ontario’s economic recovery, following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackBerry will participate in the Ontario Made program, managed by CME, aimed at promoting locally made products. In collaboration with the Government of Ontario and CME, BlackBerry will also establish a technology working group to expand the program.

“I’m excited that BlackBerry, a global leader in state-of-the-art technology based right here in Ontario, is joining CME’s Ontario Made program,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario. “I have to thank the wonderful team at BlackBerry for making important contributions to the development of the made-in-Ontario COVID Alert app and for continuing to support homegrown innovation that will set our province down the path to a strong economic recovery.”

“We are thrilled to announce BlackBerry as the first partner of the Ontario Made program,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters. “BlackBerry has been a key contributor to our economy for over thirty-six years. Buying locally-made products is critical to the continued well-being of our province and country and ensures we remain globally competitive.”

“I am incredibly proud that the Government of Ontario, CME and BlackBerry are collaborating to advance the Ontario Made program,” said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. “Ontario has been a great home to BlackBerry since 1984 and it is together that we have developed world leading technology and talent. We are extremely pleased to strengthen our investment in the province through the partnership we are announcing today.”

To learn more about the Ontario Made program, visit https://www.supportontariomade.ca/.