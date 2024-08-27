PROTECTING MANUFACTURING GROWTH WHILE BUILDING 1.5 MILLION HOMES

TORONTO, AUGUST 27, 2024 – Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) applaud the Government of Ontario’s introduction of a new land use protection clause that supports the growth of industrial operations across the province.

The updated Provincial Planning Statement includes a new clause requiring any new development within 300 metres of employment areas to either avoid impacting these zones or, if unavoidable, mitigate any negative effects on their long-term success.

“The introduction of this new clause is a direct result of CME’s persistent advocacy on behalf of our members,” said Dennis Darby, President & CEO of CME. “We have consistently called for an investment-friendly industrial land policy that safeguards the strategic employment zones vital to the province’s economy. This latest change is a significant step forward in ensuring Ontario remains a prime location for manufacturing investments.”

As the province aims to build 1.5 million homes by 2031, CME has stressed the importance of balancing this housing development with the protection of employment lands. “The updated Provincial Planning Statement strikes a balance, supporting residential growth while ensuring manufacturers have the space they need to grow and thrive,” added Darby.

As new policies and guidelines under the updated Provincial Policy Statement are created and implemented, CME remains committed to collaborating with the Ontario government and industry partners to further enhance the growth and competitiveness of Ontario’s manufacturing sector.